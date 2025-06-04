Sometimes I imagine a portal. This portal doesn’t take me back to change things…

It just lets me sit next to myself in the past.

No pressure. No fixing.

Just someone to whisper the things I never got to hear.

If that ever happens, here’s 30 things I’d say:

You’re not too sensitive. The world is just too loud for you sometimes. It’s okay if you don’t know how to say what you’re feeling yet. Keep trying. When you cry, it doesn’t mean you’re weak. It means something matters. Not all grownups are right. Some are just louder. Your silence is not a failure. It’s a language of its own. You’re allowed to be weird. That’s the part people will love most one day. You didn’t deserve the things that hurt you. Being afraid doesn’t mean you’re doing it wrong. It means you’re aware. You don’t have to protect everyone else to be worthy of being protected. People leaving doesn’t always mean you did something wrong. You’re not a burden. Even if you feel heavy, you’re still wanted. Rest is not earned. You are allowed to just rest. You are not behind. You are becoming. One day you’ll look in the mirror and see someone you fought to become. It’s okay if you feel everything all at once—a superpower as much as a curse. Some kids were mean because they didn’t know how to be kind to themselves. You can say no. You don’t have to explain it. Some grownups won’t like that you’re honest. Be honest anyway. You don’t have to smile when you don’t feel like it. You don’t owe anyone your happiness to make them more comfortable. It’s okay to outgrow people. Even family. Even friends. The version of you who’s scared will one day feel safe. You’re allowed to change your mind. Over and over again. If you need help, ask. That’s what brave people do. Some memories will visit you again. You get to choose how long they stay. You’re not dramatic. You’re paying attention. The little things you love aren’t little. It’s okay to miss a place that never existed. Your weird thoughts don’t make you broken. They make you real. You’re not alone. Even when you think you are, someone’s rooting for you. Including me.

Leave a comment

Buy us a coffee!