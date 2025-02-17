Being an adult is exhausting. Bills, deadlines, grocery shopping for “real” food instead of just what my high brain wants… it’s a lot. Somewhere between figuring out how to schedule doctor’s appointments and pretending to like quinoa, you lost the plot. You disconnected with the part of yourself that was fun, creative, and actually excited about life.

Well, good news: That part of you isn’t dead, it’s just buried under a pile of responsibility and existential dread. Your inner child is still in there, rolling their eyes, waiting for you to stop being so damn serious.

It’s time to shake off the burnout, stop self-sabotaging, and let that little gremlin inside you come out to play.

Here’s how to reconnect with that inner child:

1. Stop Being So Uptight and Play Already

Remember when fun didn’t need a purpose? When you could just do stuff for the hell of it? That’s called playing, and adults act like they’re too sophisticated for it.

Guess what? You’re not.

Go swing on a damn swing set. Buy some LEGOs. Finger paint. Play an old video game that used to bring you joy. Get a stupid board game that makes no sense and force your friends to play it. Nobody cares how ridiculous you look, and if they do, they can go fuck themselves.

The only rule: Do not turn it into some productivity-driven “self-improvement” activity.

This isn’t about being better at something, it’s about having fun, feeling free, and doing something purely for the joy of it.

2. Get Creative (and Stop Worrying About Being Good at It)

Kids don’t care if their drawings look like cryptid sightings. They don’t overthink their dance moves. They just create. Meanwhile, you’re out here refusing to try anything new because you “might not be good at it.”

That’s weak.

Creativity isn’t about skill—it’s about expression.

Write a dumb short story. Sing off-key in the car. Doodle on a napkin. Start a journal with zero intention of making it aesthetic. Try some pottery, mess it up, and make the ugliest bowl ever.

Perfection is overrated. Just create something, anything, and enjoy the process. Your inner child doesn’t care if it looks “good”, they just want you to play.

3. Go Outside, You Little Desk Gremlin

Once upon a time, you could entertain yourself for hours with a stick and a rock. Now? You barely go outside unless it’s to get coffee or scream into the void.

Fix that.

Take a walk with no destination. Lay in the grass and look at the clouds. Pick up a cool rock just because it is a cool rock. Let yourself be a little feral.

Nature is free therapy, and your inner child needs it.

Stop rotting inside like a neglected houseplant and get some fresh air before you turn into a crypt keeper.

4. Be Curious Again… It Won’t Kill You

Remember when you used to ask “why?” 400 times a day? Now you just accept things at face value and pretend you know what an IRA is.

Boring.

Your brain craves novelty. Feed it.

Read about something ridiculous. Watch a random documentary. Take a class on something you’ll never use in real life. Visit a museum and pretend you know things. Go explore a part of your city you’ve never been to.

Your inner child lives for curiosity. Give them something interesting to work with.

5. Stop Being a Dick to Yourself

If you talked to a child the way you talk to yourself, someone would call CPS. So why are you so damn mean to you?

Enough with the self-criticism. You’re not a failure because you had a lazy day. You’re not stupid because you made a mistake. Your inner child needs love, not another roast.

Practice self-compassion. Speak to yourself with the same kindness you’d show a kid who’s having a hard time.

Let yourself be imperfect. Celebrate the small wins and learn to forgive yourself for the past.

Life isn’t just about responsibilities, it’s also about joy, curiosity, and play.

Your inner child is waiting.

Don’t leave them hanging.