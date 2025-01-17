It’s a question that tends to creep in late at night or in the middle of an exhausting day: Am I putting too much pressure on myself? And the answer isn’t always obvious.

Sometimes, it’s easy to recognize the signs: constant exhaustion, anxiety over the smallest details, never feeling like you’re doing enough. Other times, it sneaks up on you, masked as ambition or simply as the pressure to keep up.

The tricky part is that pressure isn’t inherently bad. Some of it is necessary. Without it, we wouldn’t improve, take risks, or get anything done. But when it stops being a motivator and turns into a source of self-doubt and burnout, that’s when it becomes a problem.

Address the Situation

So how do you know when you’ve crossed the line?

- Are you constantly feeling guilty for not doing enough, even when you’re exhausted?

- Do you struggle to celebrate small wins because they never feel like “enough”?

- Are you caught in a cycle where no matter how much you accomplish, the goalposts keep moving?

- Do you feel like rest needs to be earned rather than something you inherently deserve?

The hardest part about all this is that we often convince ourselves that easing up means giving up because we equate constant effort with worth and fear that slowing down will lead to failure. But it doesn’t. You can still have goals, still work hard, and still push yourself without constantly feeling like you’re one step away from failure.

If you relate to any of this, you’re probably carrying more pressure than you realize. And maybe more than you need to.

Sustain Momentum

Give yourself permission to acknowledge what you’ve already done, whether it’s completing a difficult task, making progress on a goal, or simply showing up and trying your best A.K.A. surviving.

Take breaks without justifying them. Remind yourself that progress isn’t always about relentless forward motion; sometimes, it’s about sustaining what you’ve already built.

Here are three ways to start easing that pressure:

1. Set more realistic goals – Instead of aiming for perfection, focus on progress. Break large tasks into smaller, achievable steps so you can recognize your accomplishments along the way.

2. Prioritize rest and recovery – Give yourself permission to take breaks, unplug, and recharge. Rest isn’t a reward, it’s a necessity.

3. Practice self-compassion – Talk to yourself the way you would talk to a friend. Acknowledge your efforts and give yourself the same grace you’d give to someone else.

Check-in with Yourself

So ask yourself again: Am I putting too much pressure on myself? If the answer is yes, what would happen if you eased up just a little?

Try easing up, even just a little, and see what happens.

Does everything really fall apart, or do you finally have room to breathe?