Win The Night

Win The Night

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Candy Kennedy's avatar
Candy Kennedy
11h

Loved this idea of a prompt based on ripples and enjoyed your take on it. Perhaps I will consider your challenge this weekend. Lovely piece.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jake
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Win The Night™
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture