Win The Night

Win The Night

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toni Williams's avatar
Toni Williams
Feb 20

Great article. Enjoyed the journey of your life. Shared.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tristan Hoh's avatar
Tristan Hoh
Feb 20

Another sweet reflection, Jake. You raise some really important questions. I can tell you're aware of your experience, and take time to reflect. That's a gift.

The part that hit me most was the bit on celebrating yourself. I've been experimenting with this for a couple days, small sample, but very relevant. I'm noticing the awareness coupled with internal reward cues has made a visceral difference to my experience, especially in light of doing hard things.

So far, a Kobe Bryant sort of fist pump has been my jam. A visceral reminder that I'm keeping the promise I made to myself. I can't quite put into words what it does for me, but the sensation is palpable & empowering.

I must ask now, what may celebrating yourself look like for you?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jake
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Win The Night™
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture