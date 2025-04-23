Win The Night

Win The Night

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morpho's avatar
Morpho
Apr 24

This is well stated support. Thank you. I’ve been in that place of space-holding a lot in my life. These days I’m attempting to do the harder thing of showing up and being present for myself. It’s always been easier for me to guide others than to follow my own advice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jake
The Art of Not Meditating's avatar
The Art of Not Meditating
Apr 23

I really appreciate your posting. Your message of walking with instead of guiding is so spot on. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jake
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Win The Night™
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture