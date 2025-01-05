Let’s set the record straight: it is an exciting year for some, and a terrifying year for others; that is the reality we are facing right now. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t keep yourself on track and hope for a better tomorrow. Resolutions were never meant to be an unbroken rule; they were meant to be seeds planted for a habit to grow. We too often seem to lose sight of that.

At Win The Night, we believe the new year isn’t about wiping the slate clean or chasing some unattainable ideal. It’s about taking stock of where you are, deciding what you want to carry forward, and leaving behind what no longer fits. Growth needs to be honest. Let’s break it down.

Letting Go Without Losing Yourself

We all cling to things that don’t serve us anymore. Maybe it’s a habit that once kept you safe but now holds you back. Maybe it’s an expectation you never asked for but feel obligated to meet. Letting go means you’re making room for something better, not giving up.

Here’s how to start:

1. Identify: What Are You Holding Onto?

The first step is self-awareness. Take a moment to consider what in your life feels heavy right now. This could be a commitment you no longer have the energy for, a habit that drains you, or even a mindset that keeps you stuck.

Maybe it’s the endless notifications on your phone, a social obligation that feels more like a chore, or the way you always say “yes” when you’re already overcommitted. These burdens can be subtle, hiding in plain sight, but they weigh you down all the same.

To uncover them, ask yourself:

• Is this serving my current goals and values?

• Does this bring me joy, growth, or peace—or just stress?

• Am I holding onto this out of obligation, fear, or habit?

Write down what comes to mind. Seeing it in black and white can help you gain perspective.

2. Envision: What Would Letting Go Feel Like?

This step is about imagining the relief, freedom, and opportunity that come with release. Picture yourself no longer tied to that burden. What would your life look like?

• Time: How could you spend the extra time? Maybe it’s reading a book you’ve been meaning to start or reconnecting with someone important.

• Energy: Imagine feeling lighter and more focused. What could you achieve with that renewed energy?

• Peace: How would it feel to let go of guilt, resentment, or perfectionism and embrace ease instead?

Sometimes, simply envisioning this can be motivating. It’s a reminder that letting go isn’t about losing something—it’s about gaining space for what truly matters.

3. Act: Taking That First Step

This is where clarity turns into change. You don’t need to overhaul your life overnight. Start small—small actions compound into meaningful transformation.

• Set a boundary: Politely decline the next event or task you feel obligated to attend but aren’t excited about.

• Skip a task: Give yourself permission to postpone or delegate something non-essential this week.

• Acknowledge your feelings: Even recognizing that it’s okay to feel conflicted about letting go can be a powerful first step.

For example, if you’ve been holding onto an overflowing inbox out of fear of missing something important, try unsubscribing from just five newsletters you no longer read. If you’ve been saying “yes” to every request, start practicing with one “no” this week.

These small adjustments signal to yourself that you’re ready for change. Over time, they build the momentum you need to tackle bigger shifts.

Small Changes, Big Impact

Even the tiniest change can create ripples. Releasing one obligation can lead to more time for self-care. Saying “no” once can build the confidence to say it again when it really matters. Letting go of a single expectation can help you rewrite your entire narrative about success.

Each step you take frees up a little more space for the life you want to create.

What We’re Talking About This Season

These last episodes of this past year are just a glimpse of what we are working on for the next year (and the future beyond that).

Josh and guest Stephen Schmidt discuss the importance of honesty in maintaining stable relationships. They delve into personal experiences and share insights on how being truthful can strengthen bonds.

Guest Cesar Trujillo joins host Josh Lopez to discuss the concept of legacy and the significance of standing up for and supporting one’s family through various challenges.

This episode addresses the difficulties many face during the holiday season, exploring the emotional and psychological challenges that arise and offering strategies to cope effectively.

Focus on What Feels Right

The start of the year can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to. Forget the pressure to fix everything overnight. Instead, think of this time as an opportunity to plant seeds, nurture them, and trust that growth will happen when it’s ready.

Let’s make this a year of purpose and presence, not perfectionism. We’re here to keep the conversation going and help you Win The Night, one conversation at a time.