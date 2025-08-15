Here's what science says about busy bragging:

Researchers at the University of Georgia just confirmed what you’ve felt all along. People who constantly talk about being overwhelmed? They actually get rated as less competent and less likable by coworkers.

Not more impressive. Less impressive. The busy braggers lost every time.

Every time, the complainers were seen as less able to handle their workload. People were less willing to help them out when it really mattered.

Here’s the twist: when someone is genuinely stressed but doesn’t busy brag, they’re seen as more competent.

The real problem isn't the bragging.

It’s what the bragging shows about how we think work is supposed to feel.

Somewhere along the way, exhaustion became a badge of honor. Being overwhelmed became proof you’re valuable.

But think about the most competent people you know. Are they the ones advertising their stress? The competent people are usually calm.

They get more done because they’re not wasting energy managing how stressed they look.

They’ll say, "I'm prioritizing the Johnson account this week," instead of, "I'm drowning and haven't slept in days."

One is professional. The other? Sounds like someone who's not coping.

Why does busy bragging spreads like a virus, you ask?

The researchers found something wild. When someone keeps stress-bragging, everyone else feels more burned out.

It’s emotional contagion, but for workplace anxiety.

Sarah from accounting overshares her weekend work marathon, and everyone else starts wondering if they’re doing enough. Should they be checking email on Saturday too? It’s a culture of competitive suffering.

We all know the game:

"I only got four hours of sleep."

"Oh yeah? I haven’t eaten a real meal all week."

"Well, I worked through my vacation."

This isn’t dedication. It’s dysfunction.

What do actually “impressive” people do instead?

They talk about outcomes, not inputs.

You’ll hear, "I finished the analysis you needed," not, "I worked until midnight on this."

"I'm focusing on three top priorities," not, "I'm totally overwhelmed with projects."

The difference between being busy and being productive is simple.

Busy people list everything on their plate. Productive people clear their plate and ask what's next.

Busy folks attend every meeting. Productive ones skip the pointless ones.

Busy people reply to emails instantly. Productive people reply when it makes sense.

Here's what to do instead:

Next time someone asks, "How’s it going?" try one of these:

"I'm working on some interesting challenges."

"Things are good, thanks for asking."

"I'm making good progress this week."

Notice: none of these involve broadcasting your shortcomings.

Stop wearing your stress like a merit badge

The evidence is clear: Constantly talking about your stress (I’m talking in an unproductive & helpless manner, of course; someone who isn’t looking for help but to complain for attention) makes you look less capable.

And it makes you even more stressed. Keep telling yourself you’re overwhelmed, and you’ll start to believe it.

Your worth isn’t measured by your suffering. It’s measured by what you accomplish, and how you treat the people around you.

The most respected people at work aren’t the ones shouting about 70-hour weeks…they’re the ones getting things done and making life easier for everyone else.

