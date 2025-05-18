Most people don’t realize it’s not their skill holding them back.

It’s fear.

Sneaky, shape-shifting fears that sound like “being realistic” or “waiting until it’s ready.”

But it’s a lot more visceral than that; fear drives most of your decisions until you name it, drag it into the daylight, and dismantle it on purpose.

Let’s unpack the 3 big ones that secretly keep creators, parents, and everyone in between small, and exactly how to flip them into fuel.

Fear #1: being seen as ‘too much’ or ‘not enough’

This is the fear cocktail most of us CHUG without noticing.

We mute ourselves, polish our rough edges, and try to hit the sweet spot where no one thinks we’re “too cringe” but we also don’t feel invisible.

How it keeps you small:

You water yourself down. You second-guess what you really want to say.

You try to be palatable instead of powerful.

Flip it: Post one unfiltered opinion or story every weekend. Show your face on video—raw, real, no edits. Just say something you believe.

Mindset re-frame:

You are both too much and not enough for the wrong people.

For the right people, you are exactly what they’ve been waiting for.

Fear #2: fear of starting and failing

Perfectionism = fear in a tuxedo.

You tell yourself you’re not ready.

You need more time, more research, more confidence.

How it keeps you small:

You live in drafts.

You stall instead of ship.

You stay in theory because practice feels dangerous.

Flip it into a power move: Post something you’ve been holding off on for whatever reason. Make it a sort of a public accountability challenge where you kind of start the snowball yourself. People like raw ideas, fun crappy editing/writing; lean into that.

Mindset re-frame:

Your job isn’t to protect your ego.

Your job is to ship, stumble, and iterate.

Pro Tip: IF you’re feeling snarky, start a ‘failure list’ and add to it every time you fail at something. Keep it light, don’t be too hard on yourself. And at the end of the month you share with your followers and friends what you’ve failed on. (Don’t do this for private stuff obviously, but for creative/business projects building in public can drive more helpful conversations and connections.)

Fear #3: fear of outgrowing your circle or identity

The hidden loyalty trap.

You hold yourself back because growth feels like betrayal.

Betrayal of your past, your people, and your comfort zone.

How it keeps you small:

You cap your own ambition.

You downplay your dreams to fit the old room.

You make yourself digestible to the people you’re afraid to leave behind.

Exposure therapy: Have one conversation weekly where you say your goals out loud to someone. Spend time where your next level is the starting line.

Mindset re-frame:

You don’t owe loyalty to your past. You owe loyalty to your future.

Bottom line:

Your fears aren’t the enemy. They are quite literally a map.

They show you exactly where your next level is hiding.

Name them. Expose them. Turn them into daily practice.

Because power is built in the tiny, uncomfortable reps that no one sees.

