Win The Night

Win The Night

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicola Vitkovich's avatar
Nicola Vitkovich
2h

As I read this I hear all kinds of voices in my mind, as if on cue.

"I don't feel like it I'm too tired." One I inherited from childhood, a perfect example of baggage that was never mine, but I carried it along for years.

"It was a drive by fruiting!" A classic from Mrs. Doubtfire that comes to mind often, just in time to make laugh.

And another funny, "I'm not falling for no banana in my tailpipe" followed by Eddie Murphy's laugh.

The best thing I learned about all the voices ... is that the ones we repeat we get to keep, and the ones we encourage ourselves to just "cancel, cancel" will eventually fade away.

Wonderful and thought provoking article, Jake. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Win The Night™
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture