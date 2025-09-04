Win The Night

Win The Night

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frankline Onuoha's avatar
Frankline Onuoha
1d

Your reflection on the waiting room made me wonder...

Do you think the weight of stillness comes more from our resistance to it, or from the stories we create to fill the silence?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jake and others
Candy Kennedy's avatar
Candy Kennedy
1d

I was in that same waiting room today, Jake. I understand. Finally, I was able to move and take a glorious walk, but it would have been just as easy to remain languid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Win The Night™
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture