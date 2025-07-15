Recently, I have been exploring a handful of theories I have about how my reality may function.

One of those theories is tied to the one I have mentioned before about my reality having had close ties to my subconscious beliefs I held about myself when looking in hindsight. When looking further into that theory I found that there was also a correlation with the personality types my friends had.

For example, my two best friends growing up were polar opposite personalities of each other and yet I could relate to the both of them equally.

One of them was more concerned about making everyone around him happy, and disregarded his own wishes. While the other one wanted you to keep him entertained and just seemed to always be upset about something.

So how could I relate to both of those friends?

I realize now that they were just the two parts of my personality at the time split into two different humans.

They were my inner struggles incarnate.

Before you go thinking I believe the world revolves around me, let me just say I believe it’s quite the opposite. In the same way they were some sort of reflection of me, I was a reflection of their beliefs as well.

It's starting to feel more and more that the people I meet aren’t purely chance encounters.

As my personality has evolved, so have the personality types that have come in and out of my life. All of them have taught me something about myself. The ones that walked away took a part of my personality that no longer served me with them.

This is where the connection comes from that I made earlier about my subconscious beliefs being connected to the reality I experience. So then the question is, how much control do I have of my reality? The path of healing seems to be the most viable way to answer that question.

What happens when I retrain my subconscious beliefs?

I suppose asking myself "What do the patterns say?" might be a good place to start.

