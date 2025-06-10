Win The Night

Win The Night

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Atkinson's avatar
Michael Atkinson
21h

Joshua and all,

If we sign an oath and our lives to defend Americans and our U.S. Constitution, what that means is up to us, not somebody else, whether they're unaware, brainwashed with bs, immature, mentally ill, or whatever. Respectful, responsible, mature people don't sign their names to do that already knowing that U.S. military members are often uneducated, disrespectful, irresponsible people. Some are mentally ill people that some (unelected) irresponsible judge told them go to jail or go to the military (supposedly) which should never be done. That's one of many unnatural things intentionally wrong with our society and our military. I could write a small book on that alone concerning the U.S. military.

Michael

🦖

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Win The Night™
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture