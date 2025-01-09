We’re Glad You’re Here!

This is for those who are uninitiated, or if you need an update on where we're at as a team, and as a community.

Win The Night is a Mental Health Awareness Organization focused on introspective healing & understanding generational trauma through conversation and community. We do this by way of podcast, short films, blog posts, and more!

A Little About Us…

Win The Night & Froydinger Media were founded by two High School best-friends and storytellers/filmmakers at heart, Josh Lopez and Jake Freudinger.

Jake runs most of the socials, and Josh hosts our podcast as well as chiming in from time to time on socials (when he comes out of his tech-mobile or isn’t meeting and filming episodes… the man works NON-STOP.)

I digress. Anyway, we’re glad you’re here and we hope you enjoy what we’re building!

Get a taste of what we do

If you get some time to throw this on in the background soon, this is one of my (Jake) favorite recent episodes, a conversation between Josh and his fellow Marine, Cesar.

