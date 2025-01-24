Writing Clears the Mental Clutter

A lot of thoughts get caught up in the breeze, I've been there. Some pass through, some get stuck, and others just sit there, taking up space. Writing forces you to slow down and untangle the knots.

When you put words on a page a few things happen:

Those words stop looping in your head. This helps reduce the anxiety we unconsciously attach to our ideas. You start seeing patterns, connections, and things you didn’t realize you were holding onto. You begin to enjoy even just the simple act of taking the time to yourself to write. It becomes a safe haven, regardless of your medium.

You don’t have to be good at writing for it to work.

Nobody’s grading you.

You’re not writing an essay.

You are simply getting thoughts out of your head so you can actually deal with them.

It Gives You Control Over Your Own Story

For a long time, I didn’t realize how much writing was shaping my life. It wasn’t something I did just for the sake of it. It was how I made sense of things.

I really can’t tell you what got me first writing online. I’ve created videos for as long as I could remember, but at a certain point the videos stopped telling my story.

Writing filled that void pretty quickly. It helped me figure out emotions I didn’t have words for, and most importantly, it gave me space to step back, reflect, and see the bigger picture.

It also helped me connect with people in ways I would have never seen coming. Some of the best moments have been when someone told me they read or watched something I wrote or filmed and felt understood.

That’s why I keep doing it: Writing turns personal experiences into something that can help other people heal, feel understood, and recognize that they’re not alone.

That’s powerful.

Writing Makes You More Self-Aware

The more you write, the more you notice about yourself.

You start seeing what keeps coming up, what actually matters to you, and what you’ve been avoiding. It’s one of the best ways to spot patterns in your thoughts, behaviors, and emotions.

Funny, in the same context when I look back at the music I used to write, like a song called “Time” which was literally about how I was afraid of running out of, well… time.

I didn’t think that deep when I wrote it, but man. It’s a direct reflection of how I felt in that season of my life.

The chorus of the song goes: “I’ve been running out of time, I lost my fucking mind. I can’t keep playing, baby. I’ve been running from the thing that’s keeping me awake. It’s getting way too easy.”

I was running from being who I was, from being honest with my own identity (that’s a story for another day.) But I realized my music at the time was really just me screaming that something was misaligned, but I was also consciously giving in and letting it control me.

Literally all of my songs were just subconscious screams. When I think back to those times, I was healing my then-self through my music.

Anyway, my point is even if you don’t think you have anything to say, try writing anyway. It doesn’t have to be for an audience. You’d be surprised what comes out when you stop overthinking and just let yourself be honest.

Start Small, But Start

You don’t need a plan. Just open a notes app, grab a piece of paper, or type something out on a new Substack post or Note even!

Write a few sentences about your day, something that’s been on your mind, or whatever pops into your head. It doesn’t have to be deep or meaningful, it just has to exist.

Writing can change your life. You just have to let it.

