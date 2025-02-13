I needed a reminder.

Lately, I've been stuck in this weird gray area, like no matter what I do, I can't find that deep sense of fulfillment. I keep pushing forward, trying to build, create, and advance things that should, in theory, bring me that feeling. But it’s not hitting the way it used to. I keep asking myself: why am I doing this?

Then, the other day, I got a message from a first-time reader in her 80s. Someone who has lived through decades of highs and lows, who has faced struggles that have shaped her in ways I can only imagine.

She told me my words helped her feel seen, that they gave her emotions a voice when she couldn’t put them into words herself.

I sat there for a minute, just staring at my phone, taking it in. Talked to my fiancé about it and how wild it is that something I wrote, just thoughts in my head put down in text, could reach into someone else’s life like that.

I guess I needed that reminder.

Words have power.

Words are weird, y’all. You put them out there, and sometimes they just disappear into the void. Other times, they land exactly where they need to, right when someone needs them the most.

I think back to when I was younger, when I had this illusion of joy and happiness. I thought I knew what those things meant, but really, I didn’t. Everything I put out into the world was negativity. I felt so empty, so bitter, like nothing mattered.

But now? I actually understand what joy is.

What happiness is.

It’s not just some fleeting rush or a mask to cover pain; it’s real, and it comes from connection, from meaning.

I’ve learned that words, when given real intention, have the power to do the exact opposite of what I once did. They can reach people. They can help people. And I don't take that lightly.

Someone reposted something recently and had said that our podcast helps them when they’re depressed, that listening makes them feel less alone.

That hit me hard. Because I know exactly what that feeling is like, the kind of loneliness that makes the world feel suffocating. And if what we’re doing can crack through that even a little? Then it’s worth it. Every single bit of it is worth it.

Success isn’t a number.

It’s so easy to get caught up in numbers. Views, shares, followers, money. It all starts to feel like the measuring stick for whether what you’re doing matters.

But that’s not real fulfillment… that’s just noise.

Real success is someone telling you, hey, you helped me get through something hard.

Real success is knowing you made even one person feel less alone.

Those moments are what actually matter. But they’re quiet.

They don’t show up in analytics. They’re not flashy. They come in the form of a random DM, an email, a passing comment from a stranger.

They mean everything.

Become a bridge for others.

This is what it’s about for me now. Not chasing numbers, not trying to be something, just being someone for the people who need it.

I’ve spent too much time in my life focusing on the wrong things.

But these moments, these connections, remind me why I do what I do. Spending time with people in that gray area, connecting, sharing, making sure nobody feels like they have to do it alone.

Being the bridge between someone’s loneliness and the understanding that they’re not alone is a real gift. And I’m grateful for it.

"The only way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

- Mahatma Gandhi

