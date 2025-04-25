A shorter post for today, but I’ve felt this extra hard this past year.

Finding clarity recently in this area has given me the urge to share this with you.

Seasons changing can be hard.

Spring is here. And I know you’ve seen the Instagram posts.

The "new season, new me" energy is high.

Everyone’s outside, drinking overpriced iced coffees, touching grass like it’s a personality trait.

But you?

You’re probably like me most of the time. Sitting there wondering why you still feel like a raccoon in a dumpster fire.

It’s totally normal, and we need to talk about it.

I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately, especially as I shake the dust off this project, and my creative life.

Starting again is hard. Whether it’s a podcast, a blog, or just cleaning the kitchen. The world doesn’t see all that internal resistance.

They just see the "after" shots. The tidy photos. The sunshine selfies. The blooming.

But healing? Healing feels like trying to grow roots in cement.

There’s pressure to feel good when everything’s blooming.

This time of year has this sneaky way of making you feel like you should be okay. Like if the sun’s out and the flowers are doing their thing, why aren’t you?

But here’s the thing: your inner world doesn’t care about the weather.

Sometimes, the sunshine feels like too much. Too bright. Too loud.

Like the world’s shouting at you to be on when you’re barely holding it together. I get it. I’m right there with you, trying to figure out why my energy doesn’t match the vibe.

Maybe your inner child isn't ready for the light yet.

I talk a lot about inner child work here at Win The Night. And you know what I’ve realized?

Some seasons, that kid inside just isn’t ready to come outside.

Maybe they still need the safety of the dark.

Maybe they’re not done hiding under the covers yet.

And that’s okay.

You’re allowed to sit in the shade while the world basks in the sun.

The myth is "catching up."

Let’s kill this idea that you’re behind. Behind what? Behind who?

If I’ve learned anything from 15+ years of making stuff on the internet, it’s that "catching up" is a scam.

The minute I hit "publish" on this, I’m already back in the race I never signed up for.

But this? Me writing this, you reading this, its the real stuff. This is where the roots start to break through the cracks. Even if it’s messy.

A gentle nudge may be what you need.

I’m not here to tell you to "seize the day." Honestly, some days, the day seizes me. What I am saying is: it’s okay to move at your own pace.

If you need to lie low this season, do it.

If all you manage today is reading this and maybe drinking some water, that’s enough.

That’s blooming too.

If you’re feeling bold, reply to this and tell me how you’re really doing this spring. No pressure, just curiosity. Leave a comment

Blooming doesn’t have to be loud.

Sometimes, it’s just the quiet decision to stay.