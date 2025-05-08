Back in an earlier piece, Writing Can Change Your Life, I laid out some of my first thoughts on why the simple act of writing has such a huge impact.

This post builds on that.

Some of the core ideas still hold strong, but this goes deeper; more personal and lived-in.

Think of this as a part two.

I’ve been thinking hard about this lately.

Not because I want everyone to become a writer. Not because I think everyone has a book in them (some people do, some people really don’t). And definitely not because I think putting words on paper magically fixes anything.

But because I’ve seen what it does.

I’ve watched people change, not overnight, not with a viral post, but slowly, through the practice of writing. Through showing up. Through trying to say what they mean in a way that actually feels like them.

And I don’t mean writing for an audience. I mean writing for your own self.

A note in your phone. A half-sentence in your journal. A private Google Doc you’d be mortified if anyone ever found. Whatever it is: I think you should write it.

Because everyone should write something.

Writing helps you hear yourself.

We are overstimulated. All the time.

You’ve got algorithms yelling at you, podcasts halfway through, seven text threads, a TikTok sound stuck in your head, and probably a to-do list with like three things you already forgot. Same.

Writing is quiet. It forces you to slow down enough to actually hear what you’re thinking. It creates a little pocket of silence in a world that never shuts up.

You don’t need to be profound. You don’t need to be polished.

You just need to be willing to listen.

And if you’re not used to listening to yourself, writing is one of the few places where the feedback loop is built in. You write it. You read it. You go: “Huh. Didn’t realize I felt that way.”

And there it is. Clarity you didn’t even know you needed.

It’s a mirror you can actually talk to.

A lot of self-reflection just turns into overthinking. You go in circles. You guess what you’re feeling. You run scenarios in your head that never happened.

But writing pins it down.

You can have an actual conversation with yourself. You can put something on the page and then challenge it. You can write a thought and then come back later with a different one.

It’s not about getting it right the first time.

It’s about putting it down so you have something to respond to.

That’s the secret. You don’t just write what you think, you start to figure out why you think it.

You get to revise the way you remember things.

Memory is messy. Trauma is messy. Life is just messy.

But writing gives you a weird superpower: you can rewrite your own story, not to lie, not to fake it, but to frame it in a way that finally makes sense.

You can take a moment that hurt and say, this is what I learned from it.

You can take a chapter you’ve been avoiding and say, I’m ready to look at this now.

You can say the thing you wish you’d said in that fight, in that goodbye, in that childhood moment that still stings a little.

That doesn’t make the pain disappear. But it does give you power over how you carry it.

It’s the only time you’re the sender and the receiver.

You write. Then you read.

You speak. Then you listen.

No one else in the room. Just you. Both sides.

That doesn’t happen anywhere else.

We spend so much of life either trying to explain ourselves to others or trying to decode what the hell someone else meant. But with writing, it’s just you and you. And the more honest you are, the more you surprise yourself.

Sometimes it’s beautiful. Sometimes it’s brutal. Sometimes it’s exactly what you needed to hear.

Writing makes you a better thinker.

Even if you never show a soul what you write, the act of writing clarifies your brain.

It makes you stop and ask: is that what I mean? Is that the right word? Is that even true?

It slows down the chaos in your head long enough for patterns to show up. Long enough for you to see what’s yours and what’s just noise you picked up from someone else.

If you’ve ever felt stuck in a thought spiral, try writing through it. You’ll either get out of it or at least figure out why you’re spinning.

That’s progress.

It doesn’t have to be good. It just has to be honest.

Forget grammar. Forget structure. Forget good writing.

Write what you need to write. Messy. Sloppy. Run-ons and all.

If you're keeping a journal, it's not for publication. If you're writing a Substack post, it doesn't have to trend. If you're drafting a letter to your future self, it can be full of spelling mistakes and still be exactly what you need.

You’re not being graded.

You’re being heard.

By the one person you probably don’t listen to enough: you.

Even if you’re not a writer, you should write.

I’ve come to the conclusion that this, this whole thing I do, these words I shape, these stories I bleed out onto the page, this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.

But I don’t expect that to be true for everyone.

Some people are painters. Some of us are parents. Some people are builders, growers, leaders, thinkers. And some people just want a simple, quiet life.

But whatever you do, writing can still be for you.

You don’t have to write often. You don’t have to write well.

But at some point, in some way, I hope you write something.

Where to start if you’re ready.

You don’t need to overthink it. But if you want a little nudge, here are a few things I swear by:

The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron – Morning Pages are life-changing. Trust the process even when it feels dumb.

Noteily – A minimalist journaling tool I built for exactly this reason. No distractions, no pressure, just you and the page. Designed for clarity and daily check-ins.

How to Start and Keep a Journal — Tips from writers, artists and a social worker that might make the practice less daunting.