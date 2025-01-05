About Win The Night

Win The Night is a mental health organization focused on introspective healing and better understanding generational trauma.

We do this via conversations on our podcast, connections in our growing online community, and lessons & insights on our site.

A Little About Us…

Win The Night was founded by two high school best-friends and storytellers/filmmakers at heart, Josh Lopez and Jake Freudinger.

Jake runs the socials, our Substack, and YouTube channel, & Josh hosts our podcast as well offering creative and collaborative insights.

If this were a boat, Josh would be the captain, and Jake the trusted Pilot.

I digress—we’re glad you’re here and we hope you enjoy what we’re building!

Get a taste of what we do

If you get some time to throw this on in the background, it’s one of my favorite episodes; it’s a conversation between Josh and his fellow Marine, Cesar.

