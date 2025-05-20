Subscribe
What is Unconditional Love? A Psychologist's Journey • Win The Night #49
Listen now | Dr. Rice discusses his path to becoming a psychologist, initially exploring other fields like medicine and priesthood, but finding his…
May 20
•
Jake
,
Dr. Bronce Rice
, and
Joshua Lopez
6
2
1:00:49
The 3 silent fears running your life (and how to break them)
It's a lot more visceral than it may seem; fear drives most of your decisions until you name it, drag it into the daylight, and dismantle it on purpose.
May 18
•
Jake
4
1
It’s okay to sit in silence.
In my relentless hustle, in the constant motion, I overlooked the one thing I needed most: silence.
May 13
•
Jake
10
8
Giving Back: The Community that Saved Me
Listen now | This conversation is about reclaiming control when life feels uncontrollable, about building the thing you never had, and about recognizing…
May 13
•
Jake
and
Joshua Lopez
5
1:37:12
There is nothing like the love of a sibling.
I came to the sudden realization that my sister has played a more pivotal role in my life than I may have originally thought.
May 9
•
Jake
1
2
Write like your life depends on it. (Because it might.)
I’ve watched people change, not overnight, not with a viral post, but slowly, through the practice of writing. Through showing up. Through trying to say…
May 8
•
Jake
9
6
Adulthood: What it taught me about my parents.
As a kid I believed without a shadow of a doubt that my parents had all the answers to any questions I could have about life.
May 6
•
Joshua Lopez
2
1
A Therapists Path: from Hurt to Healing • Win The Night #47
Watch now | Josh sits down with guest Mary Beth to talk about what led her to become a therapist.
May 6
•
Jake
and
Joshua Lopez
1
1:10:25
I cleaned my creative space today.
Not what I expected to post, but that’s the best part about life: the unexpected nuggets of wisdom.
May 4
•
Jake
3
1:26
April 2025
Scared shitless? Build your own guardrails.
You’re mid-air, no guardrails, no net, and the ground’s coming fast. You’re not just scared; you’re doing it scared, and now you need to figure out how…
Apr 30
•
Jake
4
Blissful Beginnings • Win The Night Season 6 Premiere #46
Josh sat down with ME and MY WIFE (I love saying that!) to chat about our marriage so far, our wedding, and what we want out of our future.
Apr 29
•
Jake
and
Joshua Lopez
1
51:31
When the World Says to Bloom, But You Still Feel Buried
Spring. Everyone’s outside, drinking overpriced iced coffees, touching grass like it’s a personality trait. You? You’re sitting there wondering why you…
Apr 25
•
Jake
16
10
