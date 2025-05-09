Be Our Guest!

Use this page to submit a request to join us as a guest on Win The Night Podcast.

Episodes are Available on YouTube and Substack.

You are welcome here!

This is a call with our host, Josh.

This is a call with our host,

You will spend some time chatting and going over what you do and do not want to talk about when on the podcast.

This will also let Josh get a good idea of who you are and what subject matter he may want to cover.

Watch the Latest Episode:

Some tips for telling your story.

Every person carries a story within them, sometimes it’s a story of triumph, sometimes one of heartbreak, but always one worth telling. At Win The Night, we believe in the transformative power of sharing those stories, not just for the storyteller but for everyone who listens.

Your story matters.

You might wonder, “What if my story isn’t interesting enough?” Trust us, it is. The world doesn’t need another Hollywood script or a perfectly polished memoir, it needs real, human stories.

Your experiences, no matter how big or small they seem, carry lessons, emotions, and perspectives that can resonate with someone else in ways you can’t predict.

Someone out there needs to hear your story.

Maybe they’re facing a similar challenge, and your words will remind them they’re not alone. Maybe your journey to healing will give them hope.

Or maybe your story will inspire them to open up about their own.

What to expect as a guest:

At Win The Night, our goal is to create a safe, welcoming space where you can share your truth. We do calls in person if you are in Chicagoland, or virtual over Google Meet!

Whether you’ve spent years working on your narrative or you’re just beginning to process it, we’re here to listen. We approach every conversation with empathy and curiosity, ready to help you explore your story and its impact on your life.

You don’t have to have all the answers, none of us do, and if someone says they do, they’re lying.

Vulnerability isn’t about perfection; it’s about honesty. And the more honest we can be, the more powerful the conversation becomes.

Your voice can inspire and empower.

So, whether you’re a seasoned storyteller or someone who’s never shared your experiences publicly, we invite you to join us.

You might be surprised at how liberating—and empowering—it feels to let your guard down and simply be.

Sharing your story might seem scary, but it’s one of the bravest things you can do. And in sharing, you may just find healing, connection, and a whole community of people who are ready to walk this journey with you.