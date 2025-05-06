Win The Night

Win The Night

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

A Therapists Path: from Hurt to Healing • Win The Night #47

Josh sits down with guest Mary Faith to talk about what led her to become a therapist.
Jake's avatar
Joshua Lopez's avatar
Jake
and
Joshua Lopez
May 06, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

A Therapists Path

Josh sits down with guest Mary Faith to talk about what led her to become a therapist.

They explore her childhood, the challenges she’s faced, the moments that shaped her—and how all of it now fuels her mission to help others heal.

This video is brought to you by our Paid Substack Members!

Lilia Lopez

Kyle Shepard

Dave Martinez

Javier Martinez of https://prosapiaflooring.com

Paul Scott

❤ Join us on Substack FREE or PAID to support our mission:

🔔 Subscribe on YouTube as well, for more episodes of Win the Night:

Subscribe on YouTube

This channel is for educational purposes only and is not intended to replace therapy or serve as legal advice.

If you liked this episode…

Buy Me A Coffee GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY

Buy Us a Coffee!

© 2025 Win The Night™
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture