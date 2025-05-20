What is Unconditional Love? A Psychologist's Journey • Win The Night #49

Join us for an insightful conversation with Dr. Bronce Rice.

Join us for an insightful conversation with

, a psychoanalyst, psychologist, health and wellness coach, and author.

In this episode, we delve into Dr. Rice's personal journey, exploring his childhood influenced by his pastor father and school teacher mother, which instilled principles of education and acts of service.

He shares candidly about navigating complex family dynamics, including his relationship with his parents, learning to express difficult emotions, and the impact of generational patterns.

Dr. Rice discusses his path to becoming a psychologist, initially exploring other fields like medicine and priesthood, but finding his calling in meaningful conversations and helping others navigate life's challenges.

He reflects on his own experience with therapy, including the requirement of having an analyst during his psychoanalytic training, and views therapy as a potential ongoing process for growth and maintenance, similar to physical training.

