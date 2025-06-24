Listening to a Healing Heart • Win The Night #53

Join memory whisperer Nicola Vitkovich as she unpacks how personal crises, like her earliest panic attack at age three and a challenging marriage to an alcoholic, catalyzed her journey into Faster EFT and Havening techniques.

She and Josh explore how hitting rock bottom leads to turning points, emphasizing that “all healing is self-healing" by taking 100% responsibility for your response (E+R=O).

Learn how to transform your confirmation bias by depotentiating past memories and familiarizing your brain with an "ideal future" to manifest powerful change.

