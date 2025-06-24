Win The Night

Win The Night

2

Listening to a Healing Heart • Win The Night #53

Join memory whisperer Nikola Vitkovich as she unpacks how personal crises catalyzed her journey into Faster EFT and Havening techniques.
Joshua Lopez's avatar
Nicola Vitkovich's avatar
Jake's avatar
Joshua Lopez
,
Nicola Vitkovich
, and
Jake
Jun 24, 2025
Join memory whisperer Nicola Vitkovich as she unpacks how personal crises, like her earliest panic attack at age three and a challenging marriage to an alcoholic, catalyzed her journey into Faster EFT and Havening techniques.

She and Josh explore how hitting rock bottom leads to turning points, emphasizing that “all healing is self-healing" by taking 100% responsibility for your response (E+R=O).

Learn how to transform your confirmation bias by depotentiating past memories and familiarizing your brain with an "ideal future" to manifest powerful change.

💬 Let us know what resonated with you in the comments!

🔗 Follow more of Nicola's story:

YouTube: @fasterchangeswithnicola

De-Hypnotized with Nicola
We all operate under mental trances—patterns running in the background of our minds. Some help us, but others keep us stuck, repeating harmful habits. I help people identify and break these bad trances, so they can dehypnotize themselves.
By Nicola Vitkovich

This channel is for educational purposes only and is not intended to replace therapy or serve as legal advice.

