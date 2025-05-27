An Extension of Me • Win The Night #50

Join us for a special check-in between Win The Night producer Jake and Creator/Host Josh as they discuss the journey, the growth, and what's next for the project and themselves in their 50th episode.

Josh shares about his recent travels and how he's balancing the project with life and financial goals, while they both reflect on the evolution of their partnership and the growing community. (Hey, that’s you!)

💬 Let us know what resonates with you in the replies!

This video is brought to you by our Paid Members:

Lilia Lopez

of https://resilientmentalstate.com

Dave Martinez

Javier Martinez of https://prosapiaflooring.com

Paul Scott

