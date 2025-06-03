Learning to Embrace the Darkness • Win The Night #51 Check-in

Checking in!

Josh Mcknight joins us yet again in this special check-in episode of Win The Night!

They discuss Josh's recent decision to leave Wisconsin, how he has been holding up since they talked last year, and how depression has affected his life from a young age through today.

Josh has a beautiful outlook of learning to embrace the darkness and appreciating the light.

💬 Let us know what resonated with you in the comments! Leave a comment

This video is brought to you by our Paid Substack Members!

Lilia Lopez

Dave Martinez

Javier Martinez of https://prosapiaflooring.com

Paul Scott

❤ Join us on Substack FREE or PAID to support our mission:

This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not intended to replace therapy or serve as legal advice.