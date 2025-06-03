Win The Night

Win The Night

Transcript

Learning to Embrace the Darkness • Win The Night #51 Check-in

Josh Mcknight joins us yet again in this special check-in episode of Win The Night!
Jake
and
Joshua Lopez
Jun 03, 2025
Transcript

Checking in!

Josh Mcknight joins us yet again in this special check-in episode of Win The Night!

They discuss Josh's recent decision to leave Wisconsin, how he has been holding up since they talked last year, and how depression has affected his life from a young age through today.

Josh has a beautiful outlook of learning to embrace the darkness and appreciating the light.

💬 Let us know what resonated with you in the comments!

