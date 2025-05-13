Giving Back: The Community that Saved Me

In this raw and vulnerable episode, Josh sits down with our friend Trent "Tino" Witte from Tino’s Time to talk about:

✔ Surviving childhood trauma and how it shaped him

✔ Why consistency became his safety net, and later, his superpower.

✔ The moment he realized he wasn’t just streaming; he was giving others the space he always craved.

✔ How online community filled the gaps left by family and friends who never showed up.

This conversation is about reclaiming control when life feels uncontrollable, about building the thing you never had, and about recognizing that maybe, just maybe, you’re already the person you needed when you were a kid.

If you’ve ever felt abandoned, unseen, or like you had to fight just to exist, this one’s for you.

