The Unseen Scars: Generational Trauma & Recovery • Win The Night #54 feat. Emily Malec

Join us for a powerful conversation with Emily Malec as she shares her incredible journey of healing from generational trauma, addiction, and neglect.

Emily opens up about her childhood, the challenges she faced, and the pivotal moments that led her to break cycles and cultivate a life of authenticity and healing. This episode explores themes of resilience, accountability, and the transformative power of self-discovery.

💬 Let us know what resonated with you in the comments!

🔗 Follow more of Emily’s story:

This video is brought to you by our Paid Substack Members:

Lilia Lopez

Kyle Shepard

Dave Martinez

Javier Martinez

Paul Scott

Michael Atkinson

❤ Join us on Substack FREE or PAID to support our mission:

This channel is for educational purposes only and is not intended to replace therapy or serve as legal advice.