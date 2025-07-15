Win The Night

Win The Night

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Unseen Scars: Generational Trauma & Recovery • Win The Night #54 feat. Emily Malec

Join us for a powerful conversation with Emily Malec
Jake's avatar
Joshua Lopez's avatar
Jake
and
Joshua Lopez
Jul 15, 2025
Share
Transcript

Join us for a powerful conversation with Emily Malec as she shares her incredible journey of healing from generational trauma, addiction, and neglect.

Emily opens up about her childhood, the challenges she faced, and the pivotal moments that led her to break cycles and cultivate a life of authenticity and healing. This episode explores themes of resilience, accountability, and the transformative power of self-discovery.

💬 Let us know what resonated with you in the comments!

🔗 Follow more of Emily’s story:

Hippiness Is
Authenticity in Action
By Emily

This video is brought to you by our Paid Substack Members:

Lilia Lopez

Kyle Shepard

Dave Martinez

Javier Martinez

Paul Scott

Michael Atkinson

❤ Join us on Substack FREE or PAID to support our mission:

Win The Night
Heal old wounds, cultivate self-love, and finally step into the confident, joyful life you deserve.
By Jake

This channel is for educational purposes only and is not intended to replace therapy or serve as legal advice.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Win The Night™
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture