Win The Night

Win The Night

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Guides
Our Story
Be Our Guest
Noteily
ArcAi
Crisis Help
Archive

Refer a friend, get a free upgrade!

Refer friends, and you get exclusive access to Win The Night, and member credit on our episodes!

2 simple steps!

1. Share Win The Night. When you use the referral link below, or the “Share” button on any post when you’re logged in, you'll get credit for any new subscribers.

Simply send a link in a text, email, or share it on social media with friends.

Refer a friend

2. Earn benefits. When more friends use your referral link to subscribe (free or paid), you’ll receive a complimentary Win The Night Paid Subscription.

  • Get a 1 month comp for 3 referrals

  • Get a 3 month comp for 6 referrals

  • Get a 12 month comp for 20 referrals

Visit the leaderboard

To learn more, check out Substack’s FAQ.

© 2025 Win The Night™
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture