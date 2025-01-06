Crisis & Mental Health Resources
Text or Call 988 (111 in UK) to speak to someone if you are in an immediate crisis.
The Crisis Resources listed below are not affiliated with us in any way,
we just find them to be helpful.
Want to submit a resource? Contact us to see if our missions align.
For those who need tips and tools to talk to friends, check this article out:
Crisis Management
SUICIDE & CRISIS
CRISIS LIFELINE
CRISIS TEXT LINE
DISASTER & DISTRESS
VIOLENCE HOTLINE
RAPE, ABUSE & INCEST
LGBTQIA+ HOTLINE
LGBTQIA+Youth
TRANS LIFELINE
VIOLENCE HOTLINE
STRONGHEARTS NATIVE VIOLENCE HOTLINE
SA & Violence
SEXUAL VIOLENCE
CHILD SEX ABUSE RESOURCES
SEXUAL ASSAULT KIT INITIATIVE
LEGAL HELP
STRONGHEARTS NATIVE HELPLINE
NURSING HOMES
Cancer Patients and Families
MENTAL HEALTH GUIDE FOR CANCER PATIENTS & FAMILIES
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY
ACS HELPLINE
VETERANS & MESOTHELIOMA
ASBESTOS.COM MESOTHELIOMA GUIDE
LGBTQ+ Resources
TRANS LIFELINE
HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN
THE TREVOR PROJECT
GENDER AFFIRMING COMMUNICATION
We’re always looking for new resources to help our community in times of need. If you think your organization could add value, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
or
MARKETING AGENCIES AND MARKETERS: DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME
We do not offer free listings for SEO boost, we only want to include things that we believe will really help our community. List is curated by Jake.