Win The Night

Win The Night

Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Guides
Our Story
Be Our Guest
Noteily
ArcAi
Crisis Help
Archive

Crisis & Mental Health Resources

Text or Call 988 (111 in UK) to speak to someone if you are in an immediate crisis.

Text for Help

Call for Help

The Crisis Resources listed below are not affiliated with us in any way,
we just find them to be helpful.

Want to submit a resource? Contact us to see if our missions align.

For those who need tips and tools to talk to friends, check this article out:

How to Help Someone Who’s Struggling (Even if You Don't Know What to Say.)

How to Help Someone Who’s Struggling (Even if You Don't Know What to Say.)

Jake Freudinger
·
Apr 23
Read full story

Crisis Management

SUICIDE & CRISIS

CRISIS LIFELINE
CRISIS TEXT LINE

DISASTER & DISTRESS

SAMHSA HOTLINE

VIOLENCE HOTLINE

THE HOTLINE.ORG

RAPE, ABUSE & INCEST

SEXUAL ASSAULT HOTLINE

LGBTQIA+ HOTLINE

LGBTQHOTLINE.ORG

LGBTQIA+Youth

TREVOR PROJECT

TRANS LIFELINE

TRANSLIFELINE.ORG

VIOLENCE HOTLINE

STRONGHEARTS NATIVE VIOLENCE HOTLINE

SA & Violence

SEXUAL VIOLENCE

RESOURCE CENTER

CHILD SEX ABUSE RESOURCES

CORDISCOSAILE.COM

SEXUAL ASSAULT KIT INITIATIVE

SAKITTA.ORG

LEGAL HELP

FOR SURVIVORS

STRONGHEARTS NATIVE HELPLINE

STRONGHEARTSHELPLINE.ORG

NURSING HOMES

ABUSE CENTER

Cancer Patients and Families

MENTAL HEALTH GUIDE FOR CANCER PATIENTS & FAMILIES

PATIENTS & FAMILIES

AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

PATIENT PROGRAMS

ACS HELPLINE

24/7 HELPLINE

VETERANS & MESOTHELIOMA

ASBESTOS.COM MESOTHELIOMA GUIDE

LGBTQ+ Resources

TRANS LIFELINE

TRANSLIFELINE.org

HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN

RESOURCES & SUPPORT

THE TREVOR PROJECT

LGBTQ+ YOUTH SUPPORT

GENDER AFFIRMING COMMUNICATION

ONLINE SPEECH PATHOLOGY

We’re always looking for new resources to help our community in times of need. If you think your organization could add value, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

or

EMAIL US

MARKETING AGENCIES AND MARKETERS: DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME
We do not offer free listings for SEO boost, we only want to include things that we believe will really help our community. List is curated by Jake.

© 2025 Win The Night™
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture