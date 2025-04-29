Blissful Beginnings • Win The Night Season 6 Premiere #46

Season 6 is here!

Josh chats with Newlyweds Jake and Bree (me and my wife) about our wedding, the lessons we’ve learned, and how we want to grow as a couple and a family.

It was great sitting down for once and being able to talk! I love Josh and cherish the time we spend making this project, and sometimes we need a solid check-in!

Sitting behind that camera I can get a little antsy, so being able to share my side is cool.

And to be able to share this journey of what we are doing with my wife, and see how she can open up and share her side? Pure gold. I am the luckiest person alive.

Give this one a watch/listen!

🔗 Follow more of our story:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/@froydinger

Jake's website & links: https://froydinger.com

Thank you to our Paid Members:

Lilia Lopez,

, Dave Martinez, Javier Martinez of

, Paul Scott

🔔 Subscribe for More Episodes of Win the Night:

Support us on YouTube

This channel is for educational purposes only and is not intended to replace therapy or serve as legal advice.